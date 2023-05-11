PORTSMOUTH — Sophia Valentini homered and drove in four runs as Westerly High beat Portsmouth, 17-1, in a Division II softball game on Thursday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Tori Gabriele (2 for 3), Emma Caracciolo (2 for 2) and Sara Arnold drove in two runs each. Caracciolo and Arnold each doubled. Alex Stoehr and Lilly Vetelino contributed two hits each to Westerly's 16-hit attack.
The Bulldogs led 8-1 after two innings.
Valentini struck out six in four innings of work to earn the win. The one run she allowed was not earned.
Portsmouth dropped to 4-6, 4-6 Division II. Westerly, which has won five straight league games, is now 8-7, 8-4. The Bulldogs return home Monday to play Lincoln in a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
