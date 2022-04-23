WESTERLY — Sophia Valentini tripled, doubled and drove in two runs as Westerly High beat Tiverton, 8-2, in a Division II softball game on Saturday at Cimalore Field.
Valentini finished 2 for 3 and was also the winning pitcher. She allowed just three hits and struck out eight. The two runs scored against her were unearned.
Alex Stoehr and Emma Caracciolo each had two hits and drove in two runs. Stoehr tripled and Caracciolo doubled.
Tiverton dropped to 1-4, 1-4 Division II. Westerly (5-2, 5-2) next plays at Barrington on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
