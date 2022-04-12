WESTERLY — Prout continued its strong start to the Division II softball season, shutting out Westerly High, 14-0, at Cimalore Field on Tuesday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Prout (3-0, 3-0 Division II) has outscored its opponents this season by a combined 50-4. The Crusaders had 13 hits and led 10-0 after two innings.
Westerly finished with three hits, singles by Alex Stoehr, Sophia Valentini and Ava Tenuta.
Westerly (2-1, 2-1) next plays at Middletown on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.