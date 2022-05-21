STONINGTON — Cayla Beverly pitched a one-hitter and Maddie Stepski hit her 12th home run of the season as Stonington High shut out Wheeler, 15-0, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Saturday.
Stonington (15-3) has won 10 straight, while the loss ended a nine-game winning streak for Wheeler (12-5).
The only hit Beverly allowed was a bunt single by Wheeler's Emma Cottingham in the second inning. Beverly struck out six and walked two. The game ended in the bottom of the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Stepski finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Olivia Haberek finished 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Carli LoPresto also drove in two runs. Cami Brown, Maddie Mendez and Adriana Rodriguez added two hits each.
Stonington next hosts Waterford on Sunday at 5 p.m. Wheeler will next play in the ECC tournament this week. Pairings have not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.