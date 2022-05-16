PLAINFIELD — Addie Hauptmann and Marissa Perkins each homered in the eighth inning as Wheeler High topped Plainfield, 13-8, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Monday, the Lions' sixth straight win.
Plainfield (6-10) had scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 8 and force extra innings.
Hauptmann, who finished 2 for 3, hit a solo homer to center field with one out to give Wheeler a 9-8 lead. With two outs, Maddie Perkins, who went 2 for 5 with two doubles, singled and Reese Main (3 for 4) doubled to put runners at second and third.
Izzy Deledda (2 for 4, double) then hit a hard grounder that ricocheted off the third baseman, allowing Maddie Perkins to score. Marissa Perkins followed with a three-run homer to center field. She also hit a two-run homer to left field in the first inning to finish with five RBIs.
Keelan Groves doubled and drove in two runs. Main was the winning pitcher, going all eight innings and striking out seven.
Wheeler (9-4) next hosts Parish Hill on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
