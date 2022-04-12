LEDYARD — Ledyard scored five runs in the seventh to tie the game and beat Stonington High in extra innings, 9-8, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Tuesday.
Stonington was leading 8-3 before the Colonels rallied in the seventh to tie the game at 8. Ledyard scored a run in the eighth for the win.
Stonington's Carli LoPresto was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Stonington. Maddie Stepski finished 2 for 4 with a triple and a pair of RBIs. Kelsea Anderson also had two hits.
Cayla Beverly finished with 10 strikeouts.
Ledyard moved to 1-3. Stonington (1-2) next plays at Montville on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.