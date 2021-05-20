STONINGTON — Carly Constantine singled home Shea O'Connor in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Stonington High shocked the state's second-ranked team, Waterford, 7-6, in an ECC South Division softball game Thursday.
O'Connor had tripled to right-center field to lead off the eighth. But Waterford's All-State pitcher, Maddie Burrows, struck out the next two batters before Constantine delivered her big hit.
It was the first loss of the season for Waterford (16-1, 15-1 ECC South). The Lancers are No. 2 in the GameTimeCT media poll.
"I was so proud of them. They really fought hard; it's why you play sports," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "We played like a team. Waterford has an unbelievable team, and we just beat someone ranked second in the state."
In addition to her triple, O'Connor had a big catch in left field in the top of the eighth.
"It was a shot and she just ran it down. It was a great catch. It would have been a triple or maybe even a home run," Houle said. "The outfield played great, and Maddie Stepski [catcher] picked a runner off third."
Burrrows did not pitch the first inning, and Stonington took advantage by scoring six runs to take a 6-3 lead. Waterford came back with three more in the third tie the game, 6-6. Burrows entered the game in the second and finished with 10 strikeouts.
Stepski finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Tori LoPresto was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and O'Connor finished with two hits. Constantine was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Cayla Beverly pitched the final seven innings and struck out five to earn the win.
"We've been shut down two weeks this season [due to COVID-19], and we lost some games we thought we should have won. But we kept fighting," Houle said. "It was such a great feeling to see their faces after the game. It was a great day to be a Bear."
The game was the annual Play for the Cure contest between the two schools.
Stonington next travels to Ledyard for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
