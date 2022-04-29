STONINGTON — Stonington High managed just four hits and lost to Old Lyme, 10-0, in a nonleague softball game on Friday.
Maddie Stepski finished 2 for 3 for the Bears and was the only Stonington player with more than one hit.
Old Lyme (9-3) led 2-0 after the first inning and added six more runs in the third inning to take an 8-0 lead.
Stonington next hosts Putnam on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
