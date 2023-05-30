STONINGTON — Stonington High finished with just two hits and lost to RHAM, 6-0, in the first round of the Class M state softball tournament on Tuesday.
Melanie Verbridge and Madi Allard each singled for the Bears.
No. 23 RHAM (12-9) scored three runs in the third and three more in the fifth. The Raptors will next travel to No. 7 Tolland for a second-round game on Wednesday.
The loss ended the season for No. 10 Stonington (16-6).
— Keith Kimberlin
