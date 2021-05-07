NEW LONDON — Stonington High swept New London, 22-1 and 27-11, in an ECC South Division softball doubleheader on Friday.
Tori LoPresto went 6 for 10 in the two games with four doubles and a home run. Maddie Stepski finished 8 for 11 with seven runs scored, a home run and eight RBIs, and Phoebe Werling was 5 for 6 with 11 runs scored and eight RBIs.
Payton Lowe drove in five runs and finished 4 for 5. Maddie Mendez was 6 for 7.
Both games ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Cayla Beverly earned the win in both games. She pitched all five innings in the opener and relieved starter Elaina Previty in the second game.
New London dropped to 0-11, 0-11 ECC South. Stonington (4-4, 4-4) next travels to East Lyme on Monday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
