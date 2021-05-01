STONINGTON — Stonington High scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Montville, 10-9, and gain a split in an ECC South softball doubleheader Saturday.
Montville won the first game, 15-11, and was leading 8-7 heading to the bottom of the sixth in the second game.
But pinch-hitter Payton Lowe hit a two-run single to left field to score Carli LoPresto and Carly Constantine. Both players had singled earlier in the inning.
Stonington did all its damage with two outs. LoPresto had driven in Shea O'Connor earlier in the inning.
Montville (5-3, 5-3 ECC South) scored a run in the top of the seventh, but could get no closer. LoPresto finished 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Maddie Stepski was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Maddie Mendez had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.
Cayla Beverly pitched all seven innings striking out seven to earn the win.
In the first game, the two teams combined for 31 hits. For Stonington, Tori LoPresto finished 4 for 5 with three doubles and three RBIs. Stepski was 3 for 5 with a pair of runs driven in, and Shea O'Connor also drove two.
Stonington (2-2, 2-2) next hosts Fitch on Monday at 5 p.m. The Bears have five games this week and, including Saturday's doubleheader with Montville, will play seven games in seven days.
— Keith Kimberlin
