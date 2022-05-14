LEBANON, Conn. — Carli LoPresto hit two home runs as Stonington High wrapped up the ECC Division III softball title with an 11-2 victory over Lyman Memorial on Saturday.
Both LoPresto homers sailed over the fence in center field. The first one was a two-run shot in the second inning and the second was a two-run homer in the sixth. LoPresto finished with five RBIs.
Stonington, which is won seven straight, is 12-3, 7-0 Division III with one league game remaining. Lyman, the only team with a chance to challenge the Bears for the title before Saturday, is 12-5, 5-2.
"This senior class deserves it," Bears coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "They believe in the we, not me, complex. You don't always get that, and that is what makes this team special. When Carli hit her home runs they were also so excited.
"I will look at the banner in the gym with this championship year and remember this group forever. The are the epitome of hard work."
Stonington scored five runs in the first inning and three more in the second to take command early.
Kelsea Anderson was 4 for 4 with a double and a triple. Maddie Stepski tripled twice, and Cami Brown was 2 for 3 with a double. Lola Worsdale finished 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.
Winning pitcher Cayla Beverly struck out nine and walked none. She scattered six hits.
Stonington next plays at Fitch on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.