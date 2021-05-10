EAST LYME — Stonington High's Cayla Beverly struck out 12 and the Bears scored four runs in the ninth inning to beat East Lyme, 8-6, in an ECC South Division softball game Monday.
Beverly walked just two batters to earn the win.
"It was her best game all year," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said.
The game was tied at 4 after regulation (seven innings). East Lyme threatened in the eighth, putting a runner on second with one out. Stonington right fielder Lola Worsdale then made a running catch toward the foul line and doubled the runner off second to end the inning.
"The catch was great, but the throw was even better," Houle said. "It gave us a lot of momentum going to the ninth."
Tori LoPresto doubled to start the ninth, and Shea O'Connor followed with a bloop single as LoPresto moved to third. She scored on an East Lyme error. O'Connor later scored on a Phoebe Werling (3 for 6) single. It was Werling's second RBI of the game.
Maddie Stepski also drove in three runs. Worsdale was 2 for 3.
East Lyme dropped to 2-7, 2-7 ECC South. Stonington (5-4, 5-4) next hosts East Lyme on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
