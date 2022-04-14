MONTVILLE — Stonington High pounded out 20 hits and beat Montville, 9-5, in an ECC Division III softball game Thursday.
Stonington scored the first nine runs of the game. Montville scored four times in the sixth and once in the seventh, but could not get any closer.
"It's a great win, but we've had problems putting a game away," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said.
Stonington was coming off a 9-8 loss to Ledyard on Tuesday, when the Colonels scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.
Kelsea Anderson was 4 for 5 with an RBI. Maddie Mendez finished 3 for 5 and drove in two runs, and Maddie Stepski was 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Stepski leads the team with a .733 batting average.
Olivia Haberek and Carli LoPresto drove in two runs each. Madi Allard and Bri Plew contributed two hits each.
Cayla Beverly struck out seven to earn the win.
Montville fell to 0-3, 0-1 Division III. Stonington (2-2, 1-0) next hosts Plainfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
