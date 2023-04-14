NORTH STONINGTON — Stonington High scored four runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh to pull away from Wheeler, 11-2, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Friday morning.
Stonington (4-2) had a 3-2 lead before the final two innings.
Stonington's Cami Brown finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Brown is hitting .583 and is tied for the team lead with 12 RBIs.
Kelsea Anderson, who has also driven in 12 runs this season, finished with two RBIs. Bri Plew doubled and Melanie Verbridge was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Winning pitcher Lindsey Houle limited Wheeler to four hits. She did not walk a batter or allow an earned run.
Keelan Groves and Victoria Kleemann each drove in runs for Wheeler (2-3). Addie Stanley finished 2 for 3 with a double.
Stonington next hosts Ledyard on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
