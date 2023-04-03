WINDHAM — Melanie Verbridge hit a pair of home runs in the first inning, including a grand slam, as Stonington High beat Windham Tech, 30-3, in the nonleague season softball opener for both teams Monday.
Verbridge also hit a three-run homer and finished 4 for 5.
Stonington scored 20 runs in the first inning, and the game ended via the mercy rule after five innings.
Bri Plew also homered and finished 5 for 5 with a double and five RBIs. Cami Brown (3 for 4) doubled twice and drove in four runs. Madi Allard was 4 for 6 with three RBIs. Kelsea Anderson was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Sophia Dutra was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
The Windham Tech field did not have a fence.
Lindsey Houle pitched all five innings to earn the win for the Bears. She struck out five.
Stonington next plays at St. Bernard on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
