MONTVILLE — Bri Plew, Kelsea Anderson and Sophia Dutra drove in three runs each as Stonington High defeated Montville, 16-3, in an ECC Division III softball game on Monday.
Stonington led 8-3 after four innings and added eight more in the sixth.
Plew (2 for 5) tripled and Anderson (3 for 4) doubled. Melanie Verbridge, Cami Brown and Janiya Aleman contributed two hits each. Stonington finished with 16 hits
Lindsey Houle struck out two to earn the win.
Stonington has won six of its last seven and is 10-5, 5-0 Division III. The Bears next hosts Plainfield on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
