GROTON — Stonington High's softball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and beat Fitch, 8-6, on Tuesday to earn its eighth straight win.
The game was tied 5-5 heading to the seventh.
Stonington's Maddie Stepski led off the inning with a single, the 100th hit of her career. Carli LoPresto (2 for 4) singled, and one out later, Lola Worsdale (2 for 4, two RBIs) singled up the middle to bring home Stepski.
Kelsea Anderson (3 for 4) followed with a single to score pinch-runner Adriana Rodriguez. Madi Allard's single scored Worsdale.
Fitch managed one run in the seventh, but could get no closer.
Stonington's Cami Brown was 2 for 4. Brie Plew tripled and drove in two runs.
Stonington moved to 13-3.
"I think they like each other, they are competitors and they trust each other," Stonington coach Ann-Marie said when asked about the reasons behind the team's success this season. "They listen and they want to get better. And they don't get down — they realize the game is seven innings. And they don't buy into that who-is-supposed-to-win approach."
Stepski, who is hitting .750 with 43 hits, including 11 home runs, reached the 100-hit milestone despite having a year canceled by the pandemic.
"It's such an unbelievable accomplishment in three years," Houle said. "She is such a workhorse."
Fitch dropped to 9-7.
Stonington next hosts Waterford on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.