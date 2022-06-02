WOLCOTT, Conn. — No. 8 Wolcott pounded out 11 hits and beat Stonington High, 10-1, in the Class M state softball tournament on Thurday.
The loss ended the season for No. 9 Stonington (18-5).
Kelsea Anderson was 2 for 3 and Maddie Mendez scored Stonington's only run.
Wolcott (17-4) led 6-1 after four innings and added four more in the sixth for the win.
Wolcott next plays No. 1 Woodland (21-0) in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. Woodland beat Wolcott, 20-0, earlier this season. Both teams plays in the Naugatuck Valley League.
— Keith Kimberlin
