STONINGTON — NFA scored three runs in the fifth inning and turned back Stonington High, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Thursday.
Stonington had tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Maddie Stepski to right-center field.
"I was proud of the way we played. NFA has gotten votes in the state poll and they are one of the better teams in the ECC," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said.
NFA improved to 2-1. Stonington (1-1) next travels to Westerly on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
