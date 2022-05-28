STONINGTON — Stonington High will host Weaver in the first round of the Class M softball tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Stonington is the No. 9 seed after posting a 15-4 record in the regular season. Tournament seedings are based on regular-season records. Stonington is 17-4 after winning the ECC Division II tournament. Weaver is 9-11.
The winner plays Wolcott or Valley Regional on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the second round.
— Keith Kimberlin
