NORWICH — Stonington High finished with 11 hits, but still lost to NFA, 14-4, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Saturday.
Only seven of the 14 NFA runs were earned.
Stonington's Madi Allard doubled twice and finished 3 for 4. Cami Brown and Sophia Duttra contributed two hits each. Melanie Verbridge doubled. Bri Plew and Kelsea Anderson each drove in a run.
NFA moved to 4-0. Stonington (3-1) next plays at Woodstock Academy on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
