STONINGTON — Fitch pounded out 15 hits and defeated Stonington High, 9-4, in an ECC South Division softball game Monday.
The Bears got within two runs in the fifth inning, when Tori LoPresto's two-run triple made it 6-4. But the Falcons scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to pull away.
"We're still figuring things out," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said.
LoPresto finished 2 for 4 and scored a run, and Maddie Stepski was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Bears (2-3, 2-3 ECC South). Payton Lowe and Shea O'Connor each added two hits.
Fitch improved to 6-2, 6-2.
Stonington next hosts Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.