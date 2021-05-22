LEDYARD — Stonington High's softball team ended the regular season with a pair of losses to Ledyard on Saturday, 6-4 and 8-5 in 10 innings.
Ledyard finished the season 14-2, 14-2 ECC South Division. The Colonels' only two losses were to Waterford, which is ranked No. 2 in the state. Stonington had upset Waterford, 7-6, in eight innings on Thursday.
Shea O'Connor was a combined 5 for 8 in the two games with a double and an RBI. Tori LoPresto was 3 for 8 with two RBIs.
Phoebe Werling and Maddie Stepski each went 2 for 4 in the first game. Maggie Constantine drove in two runs.
Stonington (8-8, 8-8) next plays in the ECC softball tournament on Monday. Pairings have not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
