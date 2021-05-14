NORWICH — NFA scored the first three runs of the game and beat Stonington High, 8-4, in an ECC South Division softball game Friday.
The game ended a busy stretch for the Bears, who played seven games in nine days.
NFA (4-7, 4-7 ECC South) led 3-0 after three innings and 5-1 after five.
Carli LoPresto, Payton Lowe and Carly Constantine finished with two hits each for the Bears (7-5, 7-5). Constantine also doubled, as did Maddie Stepski. Lola Worsdale drove in two runs.
Stonington next hosts NFA on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
