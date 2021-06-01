WOLCOTT, Conn. — Stonington High managed just two runs and lost to Wolcott, 8-2, in the first round of the Class M softball tournament Tuesday.
The No. 25 Bears scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to make it 3-2, but No. 8 Wolcott responded with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth and two more in the sixth en route to the win.
Stonington left runners on second and third twice in the game. The Bears struck out 10 times.
Maggie Constantine drove in two runs for the Bears, who finished with six hits. Lola Worsdale and Tori LoPresto each doubled.
Stonington ended the season 9-10. Wolcott (17-3) next hosts Griswold on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Griswold beat Sheehan, 8-7, on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
