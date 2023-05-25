GRISWOLD — Stonington High scored an improbable six runs in the top of the seventh inning and survived a scary bottom half to beat Lyman Memorial, 11-10, and capture its second straight ECC Division II softball championship on Thursday.
Kelsea Anderson's single with two outs scored Bri Plew with the go-ahead run. Earlier in the inning, Cami Brown had hit a two-out RBI double to make it 10-9 and Madi Allard followed with an RBI triple to tie the game.
Stonington trailed 10-5 to start the seventh.
"It was absolute chaos," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Crowley said. "We didn't have a scoreboard and I think that helped us. You didn't really see how much you were down and we didn't see there were two outs. And our bench was hyped. When Cami and Madi went back to back with those two hits I knew we had a chance."
Ari Scavello opened the bottom of the seventh snaring a line drive at third base for the first out. The next Lyman batter singled, but a popup to Blew at second base gave the Bears two outs. But a Stonington error put runners on first and second and Stonington intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases.
Brown, at shortstop, then fielded a ground ball and threw to third base for a forceout to end the game.
Anderson, the team's catcher, was named the MVP of the title game.
"I think this one was sweeter," Houle said of the team's second D-II title.
Lindsey Houle earned the win as only four of the 10 runs she allowed were earned.
"She was gutsy," coach Houle, her mother, said.
Stonington is now 17-5. Lyman, which came into the game on a 15-game winning streak, dropped to 17-4. Two of the losses are to Stonington.
Stonington next plays in the Class M tournament most likely at home on Tuesday. Pairings will be released on Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
