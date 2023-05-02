STONINGTON — Stonington High scored 12 runs in the first inning on its way to an ECC out-of-division 24-2 softball win against Tourtellotte on Monday.
The Bears led 17-0 after two innings and the game ended after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Stonington's Bri Plew finished 4 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Janiya Aleman was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Kelsea Anderson finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Maggie Thomas was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Gracelyn Smith doubled and drove in three runs. Ari Scavello drove in two runs. Melanie Verbridge and Sophia Dutra also had one RBI each.
Lindsey Houle struck out five and allowed just two earned runs to earn the win.
Tourtellotte is 2-10. Stonington (9-4) next travels to Montville on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
