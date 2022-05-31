STONINGTON — Maddie Stepski homered and drove in six runs as Stonington High opened the Class M softball tournament with a 24-0 win over Weaver on Tuesday.
No. 9 Stonington (18-4) led 12-0 after the first inning. The game ended after 4½ innings due to the mercy rule.
Stepski has 13 home runs and 55 RBIs this season.
Winning pitcher Cayla Beverly struck out 12 and walked two. She allowed just three hits.
Maddie Mendez, Cali LoPresto and Hannah Nulick each drove in two runs for the Bears. Mendez, Carli LoPreto, Madi Allard and Bri Plew finished with two hits apiece.
No. 24 Weaver finished the season 9-12.
Stonington will travel to No. 8 Wolcott for a second-round game on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Wolcott defeated No. 25 Valley Regional, 11-1, on Tuesday. Wolcott beat Stonington in the Class M tournament last season.
— Keith Kimberlin
