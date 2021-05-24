NORWICH — Stonington High pounded out 23 hits and topped NFA, 16-12, in the quarterfinals of the ECC South Division softball tournament Monday.
Lola Worsdale and Tori LoPreto finished with four hits each. LoPresto, who has 37 hits and is batting .500 for the season, doubled twice and drove in a run. Worsdale also doubled and drove in a run.
Stonington put up six runs in the first inning.
"We jumped on them early which helped," Bears coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "Not everything was great, but we had a lot of hits and runs. It was great to see Lola have a big game at the plate, and Tori is just so consistent."
Carly Constantine was 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, and freshman Cami Brown, in her first varsity start, was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Carli LoPresto drove in two runs.
The No. 4 Wildcats, who beat the Bears twice during the regular season, dropped to 9-8.
No. 5 Stonington (9-8) next travels to Waterford in the ECC semifinals on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
Stonington handed Waterford its first loss of the season on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
