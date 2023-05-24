GRISWOLD — Melanie Verbridge and Janiya Aleman drove in two runs each in a big sixth inning as Stonington High surged past St. Bernard, 6-2, on Wednesday advancing to the ECC Division II title game.
No. 2 Stonington, which has won six straight, will play top-seeded Lyman Memorial on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Griswold for the D-II crown. Stonington is the defending champion.
Stonington (16-5) trailed No. 3 St. Bernard, 2-1, before breaking open the game with five runs in the sixth.
Ari Scavello was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Cami Brown finished 2 for 4 with a double. Kelsea Anderson also tripled.
Lindsey Houle earned the win. St. Bernard is 12-8.
— Keith Kimberlin
