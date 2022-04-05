NEW LONDON — Maddie Stepski drove in six runs with a home run and two triples as Stonington High shut out New London, 22-0, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Tuesday.
Stepski also doubled and finished 4 for 5 with four runs scored. The game ended in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Cayla Beverly pitched all five innings, striking out 11 and allowing just two hits with one walk.
Kelsea Anderson finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Madi Allard tripled, doubled and drove in three runs. Bri Plew tripled and had two RBIs. Cami Brown also had two hits with a double.
Stonington led 6-0 after three innings and broke open the game with 11 runs in the fourth inning.
Stonington next hosts NFA on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.