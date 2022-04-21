STONINGTON — Maddie Stepski hit a pair of home runs for the second consecutive game and Stonington High shut out St. Bernard, 17-0, in an ECC out-of-division game on Thursday.
Stepkski, who hit two home runs in a win over indham on Wednesday, finished 3 for 5 with six RBIs. Both of her homers were three-run shots over the center fielder's head. Stepski is hitting .750 with a 1.875 slugging average. She has hit six homers and driven in 21 runs this season.
Cami Brown was 4 for 4 with pair of doubles, two RBIs and five runs scored. Kelsea Anderson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Maddie Mendez was 2 for 3, and Hannah Nulick drove in two runs.
Cayla Beverly struck out 11 and allowed just five hits to earn the win.
St. Bernard dropped to 4-2. Stonington (4-2) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.