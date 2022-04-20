STONINGTON — Maddie Stepski hit two home runs and two doubles, Cayla Beverly struck out 15 and the Stonington High softball team defeated Windham, 8-1, in an ECC Division III game Wednesday.
Stepski hit a solo homer in the third and a two-run blast in the fourth. She finished 4 for 4 with two runs scored and five RBIs.
"She's amazing to watch," Bears coach Ann-Marie Houle said of Stepski. "She gives everything she has and she's ultimately the heart of our team."
Stepski's two-run homer came with two outs and put Stonington ahead 5-1.
"That was a key one," Houle said. "It gave us some breathing room."
Maddie Mendez added two doubles and one RBI, and Carli LoPresto had two hits and an RBI for the Bears (5-3, 0-2 Division III).
Beverly scattered seven hits in a complete-game effort. She walked one and the one run she allowed was unearned.
"She had power and presence on the mound," Houle said. "Her having seven solid innings was good."
Windham fell to 5-3, 0-2.
Stonington next hosts St. Bernard on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
