STONINGTON — Maddie Stepski homered for the second consecutive day, Cami Brown drove in two runs and Stonington High made zero errors in the field en route to an 8-4 victory over Woodstock Academy in an ECC out-of-division softball game Tuesday.
The Bears trailed after a half-inning, 3-0, but Stepski hit a two-run home run over the center fielder's head in the bottom half of the first to make it 3-2.
"That's what she does," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "She's amazing."
Stepski homered on Monday in the Bears' 16-2 win over Putnam. She's batting .769 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs this season.
Stonington scored twice more in the second inning to take the lead for good, 4-3.
"It was our best defensive game of the season," Houle said. "Woodstock's a good hitting team with a good pitcher. We fell behind 3-0, but we didn't panic. We put up two in the first, then chipped away at it.
"Obviously Stepski's clutch, but Madi Allard had a really good game today, too."
Allard went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Stepski finished 3 for 4, including a triple, with three RBIs, and Brown was 2 for 3 and scored twice. Kelsea Anderson added a double.
Cayla Beverly settled down after the first inning. She allowed four runs on three hits and three walks in seven innings. She struck out seven.
Woodstock fell to 6-7. Stonington (7-3) next hosts Montville on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
