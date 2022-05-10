WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Maddie Stepski hit two home runs, including a grand slam, as Stonington High rolled past Windham, 13-4, in an ECC Division III softball game on Tuesday.
Stepski's grand slam cleared the fence in center field and gave Stonington a 4-2 lead in the top of the third inning.
She hit a solo homer in the fifth over the left-field fence and also tripled. She drove in five runs.
"She is such a disciplined hitter," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "Her and Maddie Mendez have the same mentality. They are always confident in what they are doing. And she works hard every day in practice."
For the season, Stepski is hitting .766 with 10 home runs, six triples, four doubles, 36 RBIs and 36 hits. She has a slugging average of 1.745.
Kelsea Anderson and Bri Plew drove in two runs each. Lola Worsdale finished 3 for five with a double and an RBI, and Cami Brown was 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Cayla Beverly struck out nine and walked two to earn the victory.
Windham dropped to 8-5, 1-4 Division III. Stonington has won four in row and eight of its last nine to move to 9-3, 5-0. The Bears next host Plainfield on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
