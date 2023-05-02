NEW LONDON — Addie Stanley hit a two-run homer in the first inning and finished with five RBIs as Wheeler High defeated New London, 14-2, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Monday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Reese Main finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Makayla Delzer was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Isabella Deledda also drove in two runs.
Chloe Sanders was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Marissa Perkins was 2 for 3 and Keelan Groves doubled.
Main struck out six and pitched the first four innings to earn the win.
Wheeler (6-5) next travels to Bacon Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.