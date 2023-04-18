THOMPSON, Conn. — Addie Stanley homered, doubled and drove in two run as Wheeler High defeated Tourtellotte, 15-0, in a five-inning, ECC Division IV softball game Tuesday.
Stanley was 3 for 3. Wheeler scored 10 runs in the second inning.
Marissa Perkins drove in three runs. Makayla Delzer doubled and drove in a run. Keelan Groves was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Chloe Sanders finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Reese Main pitched the first three innings striking out six to earn the win.
Tourtellotte dropped to 1-6, 0-2 Division IV. Wheeler (3-3, 1-0) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
