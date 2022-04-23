UNCASVILLE — St. Bernard scored six runs in the third inning to pull away for a 10-4 ECC Division IV softball win over Wheeler High on Saturday.
Wheeler was leading 2-1 before the third.
"The third inning hurt us pretty bad," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "We didn't capitalize on routine plays. But that is something we can clean up."
Maddie Perkins finished 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Lions. Reese Main doubled and drove in two runs. Mackenzie Perkins also had an RBI.
St. Bernard improved to 5-2, 3-0 Division IV. Wheeler (3-2, 1-1) next plays at Windham on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
