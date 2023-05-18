UNCASVILLE — St. Bernard scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning without making an out and beat Wheeler High, 7-6, in an ECC Division IV softball game on Thursday.
Wheeler led 6-2 before the big inning that ended with a walk-off, two-run home run.
Wheeler's Morgyn Perkins finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Addie Stanley was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Reese Main doubled and finished 2 for 3.
St. Bernard improved to 10-7, 5-2 Division IV. Wheeler (11-6, 4-4) next travels to Ledyard for a 4 p.m. game that closes the regular season.
— Keith Kimberlin
