SOUTH KINGSTOWN — South Kingstown scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and defeated Westerly High, 4-2, in a Division II softball game on Wednesday.
Westerly had scored a run in the top half of the inning to tie the score, 2-2.
Sophia Valentini was 4 for 4 for the Bulldogs. Tori Gabrielle and Kaylee Lamb both had two hits and an RBI each. Lamb also doubled.
Two of the SK runs were unearned.
South Kingstown is now 2-4, 2-4 Division II. Westerly (3-1, 3-1) next travels to Narragansett on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
