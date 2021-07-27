OLD LYME — The Shoreline Sting of Eastern CT, softball program is looking for players to add to its 18U, 16U, 14U 12U and 10U teams.
Open tryouts will occur on Aug. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bitner Park, 1390 Durham Road, Guilford, Connecticut, and on Aug. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Old Lyme Little League Complex, 22 Cross Lane, Old Lyme, Connecticut.
Offers to play will be made at the field.
For further information, call program director Ed Hobson 203-530-3964 or see visit Shorelinestingct.com
— Keith Kimberlin
