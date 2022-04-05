NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown broke open a close game with seven runs in the sixth inning and beat Chariho High, 12-2, in a Division I softball game Tuesday.
Chariho trailed 5-2 after five innings before the Skippers ended the game early due to the mercy rule with the big sixth inning.
Tori Barrett finished 2 for 2 with an RBI for Chariho. Erin O'Leary drove in the other Charger run.
North Kingstown, which has scored 32 runs in its first two games, moved to 2-0, 2-0 Division I.
Chariho (0-2, 0-2) next hosts Pilgrim on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
