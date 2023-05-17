STONINGTON — Ari Scavello homered and drove in three runs as Stonington High defeated Griswold, 20-15, and clinched the ECC Division III softball title on Wednesday.
Bri Plew finished with two RBIs. Madi Allard, Melanie Verbridge and Maggie Thomas were each 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Stonington (13-5, 7-1 Division III) led 10-5 after three innings, but Griswold scored five runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 10-10. The Bears responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning and two more in the fifth to lead 18-10.
Lindsey Houle struck out two to earn the win.
Griswold is 6-11, 4-4. Stonington next travels to Platt Tech in Milford, Connecticut, on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. The Bears return home on Saturday to close the regular season with a home game against Old Saybrook at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
