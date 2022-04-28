EAST PROVIDENCE — Ava Rao and Erin O'Leary each homered, but Chariho High lost to East Providence, 6-2, in a Division I softball game on Thursday.
Rao's homer came in the fourth inning and sailed over the center fielder's head. The East Providence field does not have a fence.
"She is very aggressive in the box and gets her hands quickly through the zone," Chariho coach Elizabeth Caggiano said.
Rao has hit seven home runs this season, including solo shots in the last three games.
O'Leary's homer came in the sixth and was a drive to left field. It was her first homer of the season.
Kaitlyn Daniels had Chariho's other two hits. She finished 2 for 3.
The Townies broke open the game with five runs in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead.
East Providence is 4-5, 4-5 Division I. Chariho (2-8, 2-8) next plays at La Salle on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
