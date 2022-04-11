SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Ava Rao homered three times in three at-bats and the Chariho High softball team won its first game of the season, 10-0, over South Kingstown in a Division I matchup.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Rao twice homered over the fence on a line drive, coach Elizabeth Caggiano said, once to left-center field, the other to center. Her third home run was hit deep to center.
"Ava had confidence in the box," Caggiano said. "She saw the ball well and connected."
Rao, a senior playing first base, finished with four RBIs.
Rachael Barrette put the Chargers ahead 10-0 with a three-run double in the top of the fifth inning.
Erin O'Leary added two hits and an RBI, and pitcher Emma Kocab had a hit and an RBI. In the circle, she allowed one hit and one walk in five innings to earn her first win. She struck out four.
South Kingstown dropped to 0-2, 0-2 Division I.
Chariho (1-3, 1-3) next plays at Cranston West on April 18 at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
