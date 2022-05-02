PROVIDENCE — Ava Rao hit her eighth home run of the season, but Chariho High lost to La Salle Academy, 13-3, in a Division I softball game on Monday.
Rao's homer cleared the fence in left-center field in the fourth inning and drove home all three Chariho runs.
Rao has nine hits the season, eight of them homers. She leads the team with 12 RBIs. Tori Barrette finished 3 for 3 and raised her batting average to .320.
The game ended in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
La Salle improved to 8-1, 8-1 Division I. Chariho (2-9, 2-9) next hosts Moses Brown on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
