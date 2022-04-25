WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ava Rao hit her fifth home run of the season, but Chariho High lost to Scituate, 9-5, in a Division I softball game on Monday.
Rao's solo homer came in the second inning and sailed over the fence in left-center field.
Chariho led 5-2 after five innings, but Scituate scored six runs in the top of the sixth to earn the win.
Emma Kocab doubled twice and drove in three runs. Alex Maggs and Maddy Barrette each added two hits.
Scituate is 4-6, 3-6 Division I. Chariho (2-6, 2-6) next plays at Smithfield on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
