NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High’s softball team has developed into an offensive juggernaut in coach Stephen Bailey’s three years at the helm.
The Lions surpassed the 10-run mark in half of their 20 games en route to an 11-9 record and a third straight postseason berth.
With three ECC All-Stars returning to this year’s squad, Bailey likely didn’t expect sophomore first baseman Addison Stanley to power the offensive arsenal.
As a freshman in ’22, Stanley hit around .200 with a bushel of strikeouts. But she turned it around to become a slugger, batting .449 (31 for 69) with a team-high 28 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
Stanley collected four doubles, two triples and two homers along the way.
Stanley’s sophomore surge carried her to ECC Division IV first team all-star status. She joined junior pitcher Reese Main as Wheeler representatives on the first team.
“She cut down her strikeouts to three in 73 plate appearances and was counted on to put the ball in play and get on base,” Bailey said. “She showed vast improvement and was a consistent force offensively as the number two hitter in the lineup.”
Main repeated as an ECC first-teamer based on her pitching and hitting. She batted .465 (20 for 43) with 15 RBIs.
On the mound, Main faced Wheeler’s toughest opponents and posted a 5-6 record with 79 strikeouts in 63 innings.
“Reese pitched the big games against Lyman and St. Bernard,” Bailey said. “She was best when the lights came on. She’s a gamer. I’m thrilled to have Addison and Reese returning next season.”
Sophomore shortstop Izzy Deledda enjoyed another fine season to make ECC Division IV honorable mention after making first-team honors as a freshman. Deledda batted .394 (26 of 66) and led Wheeler with 29 runs scored.
“Izzy was an excellent leadoff batter and a vital part of what we do defensively,” Bailey said.
Senior Makayla Delzer, playing alongside Deledda at third base, was also an ECC Division IV honorable mention pick. Delzer batted .366 (26 of 71) and drove in 17 runs.
“Makayla specialized in making diving stops and helped solidify an infield that had three sophomores around the diamond,” Bailey said.
Senior Marissa Perkins, an ECC Division IV first teamer in 2022 and multi-sport all-star in basketball and volleyball, was named to the ECC Scholar Athlete list. Bailey saluted her as “a coach’s dream” for keeping up her GPA while playing three sports. Senior right fielder Keelan Groves made the ECC Sportsmanship team.
