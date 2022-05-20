PLAINFIELD — Bri Plew hit a grand slam in the second inning to help Stonington High defeat Plainfield, 13-2, in an ECC Division III softball game Friday.
The game ended after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Stonington was leading 1-0 when Plew delivered the two-out homer over the fence in center field. She finished 2 for 5.
Maddie Stepski was 5 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs. Stepski has 29 extra-base hits this season. Cami Brown was 3 for 3, and Olivia Haberek was 2 for 5 with a double. Lola Worsdale finished 2 for 4 with a triple.
Winning pitcher Cayla Beverly struck out six and walked none.
Plainfield is 8-11, 3-5 Division III. Stonington (14-3, 8-0) next hosts Wheeler on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
